Putin Steps Up Talks With Beijing Over Arctic Shipping

Infrastructure development was the top issue when Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on April 25 to attend Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top-level meeting on the Belt and Road initiative.

The meeting was the second of its kind and Putin was the prime guest. Russia is a country of key importance for the Belt and Road initiative, which also includes the maritime part of the grand infrastructure strategy.

During the meeting, Putin said he would like to see the Northern Sea Route become part of China’s Maritime Silk Road.

“We give major attention to the development of the Northern Sea Route [and] are considering the possibility of connecting it with the Chinese Maritime Silk Road,” the president told the state leaders in the room.

“It would create a global and competitive route that connects northeastern, eastern and southeastern Asia with Europe,” he added.