Two Dead in Moscow Metro Shooting — Reports

Vasily Kuzmichenko / TASS

Two people are reportedly dead following a shooting at a Moscow metro station, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

A man opened fire and killed one person at the entrance of Noviye Cheryomushki station before committing suicide, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.

Russian media, citing the Baza Telegram channel, have reported that one of the dead was found with a press pass of The Moscow Times under the name Vagiv Gumbatov.

Vagiv Gumbatov is not an employee of The Moscow Times and the reported accreditation is not authentic.

