In Photos: Moscow Takes First Post-Coronavirus Steps Outside
After two long months of being prohibited from taking walks due to the coronavirus, Moscow's 12.7 million residents were finally allowed to enjoy the outdoors on Monday as authorities pointed to a stabilization in new cases.
Shopping malls and parks also reopened as city officials hoped to give a much-needed boost to the local economy.
Here's a look at Moscow's first day out of quarantine:
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency