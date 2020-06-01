Support The Moscow Times!
A little bit of rain won't drown out this parade.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS

In Photos: Moscow Takes First Post-Coronavirus Steps Outside

After two long months of being prohibited from taking walks due to the coronavirus, Moscow's 12.7 million residents were finally allowed to enjoy the outdoors on Monday as authorities pointed to a stabilization in new cases.

Shopping malls and parks also reopened as city officials hoped to give a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Here's a look at Moscow's first day out of quarantine:
In addition to observing social distancing, people are required to wear masks in public at all times and to wear gloves inside buildings.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
The Cathedral Mosque, Moscow's largest mosque, re-opened with tape on the floor to mark safe distances for prayer.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Riding public transport still requires a digital permit obtained on the Moscow government's website.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The Moscow metro saw 80,000 more passengers on Monday morning's commute compared to the same time the previous week — but 67% fewer passengers than on June 1, 2019.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Visitors at this shopping mall are required to go through a "disinfection cabin" near the entrance before continuing on to do their shopping.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
All non-food stores in the city, including jewelry shops, are allowed to re-open.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a staggered schedule for leisure walks based on one's address. Regular walks are allowed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. but no more than three times a week: twice on weekdays and once on a weekend. Outdoor exercise is permitted every day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. for all residents.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
The walking schedule system has been criticized by some residents, who compared it to a dystopian novel.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Gorky Park is now re-opened to visitors hoping to take a long stroll by the river — but sitting on benches and other objects that could spread infection is still off-limits.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Not everyone's day outdoors was quite as relaxing or fun, as this line outside the city arbitration court shows.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
