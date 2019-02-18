Russian Journalist Attacked After Investigation into Local Official — Reports

An independent news outlet in southern Russia has reported that its journalist was attacked over the weekend in an incident it linked to a corruption investigation into a local official.

An increasing number of civil activists, politicians and journalists have been assaulted in Russia since 2015, the Agora human rights group said in a report published late last year, warning about the normalization of state-sanctioned violence.

Unknown assailants beat up Dmitry Kosenko near his newspaper’s office in the Black Sea coastal town of Tuapse on Friday night, the local Vash Golos news outlet, where Kosenko is editor, reported.