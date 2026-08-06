Ukrainian Drones Strike Oil Refineries in Yaroslavl Region and Bashkortostan

Ukraine said Thursday that it carried out drone attacks against two major oil refineries in Russia’s Yaroslavl region and the republic of Bashkortostan, while authorities in the Tver region reported damage to a warehouse operated by online retail giant Wildberries.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his military struck the Slavneft-Yanos refinery in Yaroslavl and the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa. Zelensky referred to the strikes as “long-range sanctions.”

“Our responses to Russian aggression in the Black Sea were also successful. In particular, two military patrol boats and shadow fleet vessels were struck,” Zelensky added.

Telegram news channels published eyewitness video showing smoke rising over Slavneft-Yanos in Yaroslavl following the sounds of explosions. A joint venture between Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, the facility ranks among Russia’s five largest oil refineries, with an annual processing capacity of around 15 million metric tons.

Yaroslavl region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev, without mentioning the fire at Slavneft-Yanos, claimed air defense forces repelled “the largest-ever enemy drone attack” over the region. He said 92 Ukrainian drones were intercepted, adding that several homes, apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged, though he did not say whether anyone was injured during the attack.

Ukraine’s military claims to have struck Slavneft-Yanos twice already in July.

Authorities in Bashkortostan have not yet commented on the alleged strike against Bashneft-Novoil, which processes 7.4 million metric tons of crude annually and marks at least the third reported attack on Bashneft refineries in Ufa over the past week.

Meanwhile, in the central Tver region, local authorities reported “slight damage” to a Wildberries warehouse as a result of overnight Ukrainian attacks.

The company, Russia’s largest online retailer, did not immediately comment on the incident.

Ukraine has attacked almost two dozen Wildberries logistics centers since mid-July, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 605 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.