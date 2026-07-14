Ukraine Hits Oil Refineries in Krasnodar and Bashkortostan

Fires broke out at two oil refineries in Russia after Ukrainian drones struck them early Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

In the republic of Bashkortostan, regional head Radiy Khabirov said smoke could be seen rising from an industrial area in the city of Salavat after drone debris fell to the ground. He said no one was injured but did not provide further details.

Salavat, located around 1,300 kilometers (810 miles) east of Russia’s border with Ukraine, is home to the Gazprom-operated Neftekhim Salavat refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical facilities.

Independent media reports suggested that a Rosneft fuel depot was also targeted in the attack on Salavat.

In the southern Krasnodar region, local authorities said a fire broke out at the Afipsky refinery, which has been struck multiple times since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Authorities in Krasnodar later reported that firefighters extinguished the blaze. At least two people were injured in the attack.