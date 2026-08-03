At Least 6 Killed in Overnight Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia and Crimea

At least six people were killed in overnight Ukrainian attacks on annexed Crimea and southern Russia, local authorities said Monday morning, while the online retailer Wildberries said drones struck yet another one of its warehouses in central Russia.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said three civilians were killed and two others were wounded in a nighttime attack, though he did not say where it took place.

In Russia, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said falling drone debris killed three people in the coastal village of Arkhipo-Osipovka. Another 13 people were injured, they added.

In the Vladimir region, located east of Moscow, Wildberries said it evacuated employees from its warehouse after Ukrainian drones targeted the facility. The company said firefighters were battling a blaze that had broken out.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a large column of smoke rising above what was said to be the warehouse.

Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev said three people were injured in the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 131 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Ukraine has attacked Wildberries logistics hubs almost daily since mid-July, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.

The strikes have wiped out a significant portion of the e-commerce giant’s storage capacity and cost third-party merchants hundreds of billions of rubles, according to Forbes Russia.