Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Target Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan

Ukrainian drones struck a petrochemical plant in the republic of Bashkortostan on Wednesday afternoon, according to Russian media reports.
Radiy Khabirov, who heads Bashkortostan, said “several” drones were shot down over an industrial zone in the city of Sterlitamak but did not provide further details.
Telegram news channels, citing what were said to be eyewitness videos of the attack, reported that the Sterlitamak Nitrogen-Hydrogen Plant was likely targeted.
The plant produces ammonia, nitrogen-based fertilizers and chemical components used in jet fuel. Ukraine claims it has attacked the plant before.
Local media reported that workers were evacuated from the industrial zone following the drone strike on Wednesday. A fire that broke out at the site was said to have been put out shortly after the attack.
Sterlitamak is located around 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the regional capital Ufa and 1,200 kilometers east (750 miles) of the border with Ukraine.
The Sterlitamak Nitrogen-Hydrogen Plant is part of the Roskhim chemical conglomerate, which has previously been linked to Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg. The businessman has denied having ties to the conglomerate.
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