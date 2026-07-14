Switch to Biking to Save Fuel, Stavropol Governor Tells Officials as Shortages Persist

The governor of Russia's southern Stavropol region has urged government officials to use bicycles or walk instead of driving as fuel shortages continue to disrupt supplies following repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure.

From Tuesday, members of the regional government will need the governor's personal approval to travel outside the regional capital of Stavropol, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram after a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. The measure is intended to reduce the use of official vehicles and conserve fuel.

"Within the city, you can walk or ride a bicycle. I think you can organize your work plans in a way that minimizes gasoline and diesel consumption. So starting tomorrow, please leave the cars behind," Vladimirov said.

He also called on regional and municipal lawmakers to adopt similar restrictions.