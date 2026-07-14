Switch to Biking to Save Fuel, Stavropol Governor Tells Officials as Shortages Persist

The governor of Russia's southern Stavropol region has urged government officials to use bicycles or walk instead of driving as fuel shortages continue to disrupt supplies following repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure.
From Tuesday, members of the regional government will need the governor's personal approval to travel outside the regional capital of Stavropol, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram after a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. The measure is intended to reduce the use of official vehicles and conserve fuel.
"Within the city, you can walk or ride a bicycle. I think you can organize your work plans in a way that minimizes gasoline and diesel consumption. So starting tomorrow, please leave the cars behind," Vladimirov said.
He also called on regional and municipal lawmakers to adopt similar restrictions.
Many of Russia's regions have faced fuel shortages this summer after months of Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries and oil storage facilities disrupted domestic fuel production and distribution.
Vladimirov said the fuel supply situation remained "very bad," particularly for private motorists.
Regional authorities are not planning to ration fuel by limiting access to gas stations based on vehicle registration numbers or QR codes, he said, arguing that such measures would only lead to longer lines at filling stations.
The shortages have persisted following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure in the region.
An overnight drone strike on July 13 sparked a fire at an oil depot in Stavropol's Shpakovsky district, prompting local authorities to declare a municipal state of emergency.
Another drone attack on the same facility on the night of July 8-9 also caused a fire that took about a day to extinguish.
Read this article in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.