State of Emergency Declared in Parts of Sverdlovsk Region Over Severe Storms and Flooding

Severe flooding across several communities in the Sverdlovsk region has prompted local authorities to declare a state of emergency after heavy rains caused widespread power outages, submerged roads and forced some residents to evacuate.

The latest wave of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms struck the Ural Mountains region last Friday, knocking out electricity for more than 10,000 people across 25 towns and villages.

Governor Denis Pasler said that swelling river levels are flooding highways and have washed out or damaged multiple bridges.

Regional traffic police reported that nearly 100 road sections have been submerged, a stark contrast to the roughly 10 sections they said are typically affected during the annual spring flooding season.

Road access was cut off to at least 27 towns and settlements, authorities said.