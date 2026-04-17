Communities in Dagestan Remain Isolated After Floods

At least 15 communities in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan remain isolated weeks after the region was first hit by its worst flooding in more than a century, local authorities said Friday.

The floods, triggered by two waves of heavy rainfall in late March and early April, killed at least seven people and displaced more than 6,200. The disaster caused widespread rockfalls, bridge collapses and a reservoir breach.

Sergei Melikov, the head of Dagestan, informed President Vladimir Putin that 80 towns and villages were initially cut off in the immediate aftermath. While road access has been restored to 105 locations, 15 communities remain unreachable by vehicle, according to local transportation authorities.

Russia declared a federal-level state of emergency last week for both Dagestan and the neighboring republic of Chechnya due to the floods. No casualties have been reported in Chechnya.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said Friday that workers are reinforcing riverbanks and altering riverbeds to prevent further damage. Preemptive evacuations are ongoing in several mountainous areas due to the continued threat of landslides.

On Thursday, a ministry Mi-8 helicopter delivered food, medicine and essential supplies to three villages that remain inaccessible by road.

Authorities have warned residents and tourists to avoid mountainous regions, citing a high risk of rockfalls, landslides and avalanches as the ground remains unstable.