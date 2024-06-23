At Least 19 Dead After Church and Synagogue Attacks in Russia's Dagestan

Armed assailants on Sunday evening attacked Orthodox churches and synagogues in Russia's majority Muslim republic of Dagestan, killing at least 15 law enforcement officials and four civilians including a priest, regional authorities said.

The unidentified gunmen launched simultaneous attacks in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent.

Dagestan leader, Sergei Melikov, said in a video shared on Telegram that "this evening in Derbent and Makhachkala unknown [attackers] made attempts to destabilize the situation in society."

"We know who is behind these terrorist attacks and what objective they are pursuing," he added later, without clarifying to whom he was referring, but later mentioning the war in Ukraine.

"We must understand that war comes to our homes too. We felt it, but today we face it," he said.

The authorities will try to find "all the members of these sleeper cells who prepared [the attacks] and who were prepared, including abroad," he added.

Dagestan's Interior Ministry said police had killed four of the gunmen in Makhachkala and two in Derbent.

Attackers opened fire at the synagogue and church in Derbent with automatic rifles at around 6:00 p.m. local time before driving away from the scene, officials reported.

The synagogue caught fire shortly after the attack, as seen in videos shared online.

Nikolai Kotelnikov, a 66-year-old priest at the Orthodox church in Derbent, was killed in a knife attack, said the chairman of Dagestan's Public Monitoring Commission, Shamil Khadulaev.