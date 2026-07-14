St. Petersburg Election Candidate Jailed 10 Days for Old Social Media Posts

A judge in St. Petersburg has sentenced a local activist and political candidate to 10 days in jail for displaying “extremist” symbols in social media posts he made in 2021, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Yaroslav Kostrov, who leads a group campaigning to preserve St. Petersburg’s historic architecture, was arrested on Monday and held at a police station overnight ahead of his court appearance.

The administrative charge against him stems from old social media posts containing links to Instagram and Facebook, platforms owned by Meta, which Russia designated as an “extremist” organization in 2022.

According to Mediazona, a judge at St. Petersburg’s Leninsky District Court found Kostrov guilty of displaying “extremist” symbols and handed him a sentence of 10 days in jail. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 15 days in jail.

The left-leaning A Just Russia party had nominated Kostrov to run as a candidate in September for St. Petersburg’s legislative assembly. However, under Russian law, his conviction bars him from seeking elected office for one year.