St. Petersburg Street Musicians Detained for Third Time

St. Petersburg police detained 18-year-old singer Diana Loginova and guitarist Alexander Orlov for a third time in a month, media outlets reported on Monday, coming immediately after the two musicians completed their latest jail sentences.

The cycle of arrests began in mid-October when their band Stoptime went viral for performing songs by anti-war musicians during street concerts in St. Petersburg.

Orlov and Loginova had just finished back-to-back 13-day administrative arrests for organizing an unsanctioned gathering when they were detained again on Sunday night and Monday morning, respectively, according to the local news outlet Bumaga.

The two musicians, who announced their engagement in between court proceedings late last month, were reportedly taken to the same police station.

Stoptime drummer Vladislav Leontyev was released around midnight after serving his second administrative sentence.