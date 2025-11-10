St. Petersburg Street Musicians Detained for Third Time

St. Petersburg police detained 18-year-old singer Diana Loginova and guitarist Alexander Orlov for a third time in a month, media outlets reported on Monday, coming immediately after the two musicians completed their latest jail sentences.
The cycle of arrests began in mid-October when their band Stoptime went viral for performing songs by anti-war musicians during street concerts in St. Petersburg.
Orlov and Loginova had just finished back-to-back 13-day administrative arrests for organizing an unsanctioned gathering when they were detained again on Sunday night and Monday morning, respectively, according to the local news outlet Bumaga.
The two musicians, who announced their engagement in between court proceedings late last month, were reportedly taken to the same police station.
Stoptime drummer Vladislav Leontyev was released around midnight after serving his second administrative sentence.
St. Petersburg news outlet Fontanka, citing anonymous sources, reported that Loginova and Orlov face fresh charges of organizing an unsanctioned gathering.
Bumaga also reported that Loginova faces a third administrative charge of “discrediting” the Russian military. The latest accusations are reportedly tied to her performance of a banned song in central St. Petersburg last month that investigators claimed “negatively” portrayed Russian President Vladimir Putin and state authorities.
A court late last month fined Loginova 30,000 rubles ($375) for discrediting the Russian military for performing an anti-war song by another exiled musician. A judge returned a second charge on the same offense to the police, citing a lack of sufficient detail.
Loginova has denied any wrongdoing.
