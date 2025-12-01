Vice President of Putin’s ‘Personal Cashbox’ Jailed 8.5 Years for Bribery

A judge in St. Petersburg has sentenced Igor Andreev, the vice president of Bank Rossiya, to eight and a half years in prison on charges of bribery, the court’s press service said Monday.

Andreev was arrested in March 2024 after police investigators said they caught him receiving part of an illicit payment tied to a real estate development scheme.

Investigators accused him of creating and controlling the real estate developer SZ Vsevolozhsk, which built an elite housing district northwest of St. Petersburg in the Leningrad region.

Andreev was said to have transferred management of SZ Vsevolozhsk to a partner firm whose co-owners paid him personally for favors when doing business with Bank Rossiya.

At the time, Andreev also served as the bank’s vice president for investment and headed its subsidiary ABR Development, which helped set up SZ Vsevolozhsk.