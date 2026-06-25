VK Accuses Apple of Removing Apps From App Store

Russian tech company VK accused Apple on Thursday of removing its apps from the App Store, calling the move “completely unprompted and unacceptable.”

“Apple is cutting off Russian users from highly popular services used by tens of millions of people every single day,” VK said in a statement.

The company warned iPhone users that they will no longer receive push notifications for its suite of apps, which includes the social media platforms VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

The Moscow Times was able to confirm that VK apps are no longer available on the App Store. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the Russian government expects an explanation from Apple for the removal of VK apps and advised Russians to switch to other operating systems.