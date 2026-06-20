Woman Killed in Stabbing Spree in Krasnodar Mall

A woman was killed and five people were wounded during a stabbing spree in a mall in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Saturday, local authorities said.

Four women and a male security guard were injured in the attack, according to state news agency TASS. One of the women is reportedly pregnant.

The 19-year-old suspect was apprehended and will undergo psychiatric tests, it added, saying a murder investigation had been opened.

The motives for the attack remain unknown. One video published by Russian outlet Ostorozhno Novosti showed the suspect saying he was "sick of his life" during a short interrogation shortly after his arrest.

Local law enforcement told TASS that the subject has no previous convictions and came to Krasnodar four months earlier for work.