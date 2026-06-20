Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Woman Killed in Stabbing Spree in Krasnodar Mall

By AFP
The suspect in the Krasnodar life attack was apprehended shortly after. Telegram/Irina Volk

A woman was killed and five people were wounded during a stabbing spree in a mall in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Saturday, local authorities said.

Four women and a male security guard were injured in the attack, according to state news agency TASS. One of the women is reportedly pregnant.

The 19-year-old suspect was apprehended and will undergo psychiatric tests, it added, saying a murder investigation had been opened.

The motives for the attack remain unknown. One video published by Russian outlet Ostorozhno Novosti showed the suspect saying he was "sick of his life" during a short interrogation shortly after his arrest.

Local law enforcement told TASS that the subject has no previous convictions and came to Krasnodar four months earlier for work. 

Read more about: Krasnodar

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Blazes at Seaport and Oil Refinery in Southern Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed nearly 150 drones overnight across Russia and in annexed Crimea.
2 Min read

Defense Ministry Found Liable for Deadly Fighter Jet Crash in Krasnodar Region

The case was brought by the relatives of an elderly woman who died when a Su-34 fighter-bomber slammed into an apartment building in the port town of Yeysk...
2 Min read

3 Killed in Rostov Region as Russia and Ukraine Exchange Overnight Air Attacks

Authorities in Kyiv, meanwhile, said Russian strikes on the city killed at least six people and injured 14 others, including a child.
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Oil Refinery in Southern Russia for Second Time in a Month

Reuters calculations show that recent strikes on Russian oil refineries have cut its refining capacity by 17%, or about 1.1 million barrels per day.
1 Min read