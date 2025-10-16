Russian Court Rules Repeat Drunk Drivers Can Lose Their Cars

Russian authorities can now confiscate vehicles from drivers convicted of repeat drunk driving offenses, state media reported on Thursday, citing a new ruling by a regional court.

A Krasnodar cassation region court ruled that a vehicle may be seized if its owner commits another drunk driving offense after previously being penalized or refusing a medical examination, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Under Russian criminal law, confiscation is permitted if the car belongs to the convicted individual and was used during the offense. The Krasnodar cassation court added that a driver’s income, family situation or reliance on the car as their primary means of transport does not exempt them from seizure.

The decision aligns with previous guidance from Russia’s Supreme Court, which found that even vehicles registered to a live-in partner may be confiscated if they were regularly used by the offender and involved in repeat violations.

While Russia’s legal system does not formally recognize precedent, rulings by cassation courts interpreting federal law often serve as guidance for lower courts, signaling a potential tightening of enforcement.

More than 384,000 drivers were caught driving under the influence in Russia in 2024, according to official data. Of those, 237,000 lost their licenses, while others faced fines or short-term arrests.