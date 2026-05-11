Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Ministers to Discuss Possibility of Direct Talks With Russia

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. European Parliament / flickr

EU foreign ministers are planning to discuss the possibility of engaging in direct talks with Russia when they meet later this month, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday, as U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine remain at a standstill.

“First, before we discuss with Russia, we should discuss among ourselves what we want to talk to them about,” Kallas told reporters. “There are, of course, a lot of questions related to our requests to Russia in order to have a stable and peaceful Europe.”

She said EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue of direct talks during an informal meeting in Lefkosia, Cyprus, on May 27-28, as well as how to prevent Russia’s “constant” attacks on its neighbors.

“We need concessions, also from the Russian side,” Kallas said.

European Council president António Costa said last week that he saw “potential” for the EU to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin if Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the idea.

“For the time being, nobody has seen any sign from Russia that they want effectively to engage in serious negotiations,” Costa said during an event at the European University Institute in Florence. 

A senior Ukrainian official told the Financial Times that Kyiv welcomes “more coordination on the European level,” proposing a leader who could represent the EU and apply “more pressure” on Russia.

In response, Putin said he would prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder or “someone who has not badmouthed Russia” as the EU’s representative in potential talks. 

Kallas has dismissed that idea, arguing that Schröder would be “sitting on both sides of the table” as a lobbyist for Russian state firms. Germany also called Putin’s suggestion “not credible.”

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: European Union

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia's GRU Behind Airport Parcel Bombing Plot, European Intelligence Believes

The coordinated attacks were part of an international sabotage campaign involving at least 10 individuals, according to a joint investigation by German...
2 Min read

Hungary Demands Sanctions Relief for Russian Billionaire Fridman Ahead of EU Sanctions Vote – FT

The EU must renew two sets of sanctions on Russia every six months through a unanimous vote.
2 Min read

Kremlin Condemns EU’s ‘Confrontational Rhetoric’ After Pledge to Boost Defense Spending

Top spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the EU of "actively discussing militarization" and "positioning Russia as the main enemy."
1 Min read

Hungary Seeking to Lift EU Sanctions From Russian Billionaires – Systema

Besides businessmen like Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, Hungary also reportedly wants sanctions lifted from Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev...
1 Min read