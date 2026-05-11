EU Ministers to Discuss Possibility of Direct Talks With Russia

EU foreign ministers are planning to discuss the possibility of engaging in direct talks with Russia when they meet later this month, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday, as U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine remain at a standstill.

“First, before we discuss with Russia, we should discuss among ourselves what we want to talk to them about,” Kallas told reporters. “There are, of course, a lot of questions related to our requests to Russia in order to have a stable and peaceful Europe.”

She said EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue of direct talks during an informal meeting in Lefkosia, Cyprus, on May 27-28, as well as how to prevent Russia’s “constant” attacks on its neighbors.

“We need concessions, also from the Russian side,” Kallas said.