UniCredit to Sell Part of Russian Subsidiary to UAE Investor

UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, announced Thursday that it has reached a preliminary agreement to sell a portion of its Russian subsidiary to an undisclosed private investor in the United Arab Emirates.
UniCredit remains one of the few major European lenders still maintaining a presence in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The bank, which has sought to gradually reduce its exposure to the Russian market, said it signed a non-binding agreement with a "well-established private investor in the UAE with long-standing ties to the local institutional and business community."
UniCredit said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and will result in a hit to profits of around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion).
Under the terms of the agreement, UniCredit will retain a segment of its Russian operations, AO Bank, under a separate entity.
That remaining arm will focus on international payments in euros and dollars for Western and non-sanctioned Russian corporate clients, the company said in a statement.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.