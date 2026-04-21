Russia Removes 2 Decades of Court Statistics From Public Access

Russia has taken down two decades’ worth of judicial statistics from public access, removing data that had been widely used by journalists and rights groups to track prosecutions and broader legal trends.

The section containing statistics on criminal, civil and administrative cases on the website of the Judicial Department at the Supreme Court is now empty when accessed via a direct link, the exiled outlet Vyorstka reported.

Attempts to open the page from the homepage produce a message saying the information is “temporarily unavailable.”

The data had still been fully accessible as of the previous day.

Russian authorities have increasingly restricted access to official data since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, limiting independent scrutiny of politically sensitive prosecutions, wartime losses and economic performance.

The Supreme Court was due to publish data for the second half of 2025 by April 20 under existing regulations but had not done so, according to the Sever.Realii news outlet.

A link to the statistical archive has also disappeared from the department’s page on the VKontakte social network.

The court statistics had been used to analyze trends in cases such as treason, the dissemination of “fake news” about the army, “discrediting” the military, sabotage and the justification of terrorism — charges that have been widely applied since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They also provided insight into crimes involving Russian military personnel. In 2025, the Judicial Department for the first time published data on how many people who signed contracts with the Defense Ministry avoided criminal punishment.

Separately, courts last year began removing information about lawsuits seeking to declare individuals dead or missing, complicating efforts to assess wartime losses.