Russia and North Korea Celebrate Joining of First Road Bridge

Russia and North Korea held a ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the joining of the first road bridge connecting the two nations, a project Moscow hailed as a "landmark stage" in their deepening alliance.
The bridge spans the Tumen River, which forms the border between the two countries in Russia's Far East.
Scheduled to open for traffic this summer, the crossing will be capable of handling up to 300 vehicles and 2,850 people daily, according to Russia's Transportation Ministry
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the bridge's significance "goes far beyond a purely engineering task," noting it will serve as a vital artery for "trade, economic and humanitarian exchanges."
The project highlights the growing ties between the two heavily sanctioned countries. Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Pyongyang have rapidly expanded their political, cultural and military cooperation.
Western intelligence has repeatedly accused North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions for its war effort in exchange for economic and technological support.
South Korea warned last week that support from Russia and China is helping to revive the North Korean economy, which has struggled for years under international isolation and sweeping sanctions.
Before the construction of the new road bridge, the only permanent link between the two countries was the Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge, a rail crossing located near the border junction with China.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.