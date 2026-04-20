Rosaviatsia Lifts Restrictions on Flights to Iran and UAE Ticket Sales

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia announced Monday that airlines will once again be allowed to make flights to Iran and sell tickets for flights to and from the United Arab Emirates.
“Transit flights and direct flights to airports within Iran may now resume, provided that all directives from Iranian aviation authorities are strictly observed,” Rosaviatsia said in a statement.
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said via state television that it has issued permission to operate international passenger flights at Mashhad Airport in the country’s northeast starting Monday.
Russia suspended flights to Israel and Iran in late February following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.
Rosaviatsia had previously said Iranian airspace would remain closed until May 15 and urged Russian carriers to suspend UAE ticket sales until further notice.
It did not explain the reason behind the policy change on Monday, stating only that it made the decision to resume flights and ticket sales in coordination with the transportation authorities and Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
Following temporary ceasefire agreements in the wars in Iran and Lebanon, Rosaviatsia on Thursday said it would allow daytime flights to and from Israel until at least May 15.
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization had said earlier that it would start a phased reopening of Iranian airspace, beginning with transit flights, followed by operations from eastern airports.
Tehran’s Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports are expected to reopen in the third phase, with Western airports resuming operations in the final phase.
Also on Monday, aviation authorities in Qatar announced they would begin allowing foreign airlines to land at its main airport near Doha.
Rosaviatsia has urged Russians to use alternative routes when flying to Persian Gulf countries like Qatar.
AFP contributed reporting.
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