Belgorod Governor Says He’s Taking a Vacation as Rumors of His Resignation Swirl

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday that he plans to take a two-week vacation, a surprise announcement that comes amid reports of his looming dismissal.

“The last time I took a vacation like this was back in 2024,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram while pledging to continue posting “updates on current events” on social media.

The Moscow Times was unable to find similar posts on Gladkov’s Telegram channel from 2024 that indicated he had taken a vacation at that time.

Gladkov said his deputy, Alexander Lorentz, will serve as acting governor while he is away.