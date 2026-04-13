Kremlin Repeats Offer to Take Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium

Russia stands ready to take in Iran's highly enriched uranium as part of a future peace deal with the United States, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Failed talks between Iran and the United States over the weekend dashed hopes of a swift deal to permanently end the war that has killed thousands and thrown the global economy into turmoil since it began in late February.
Russia, which possesses the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, has repeatedly offered to host Iran's enriched uranium as part of any peace deal.
"This proposal was made by President Putin in conversations with both the United States and regional states. The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
He also criticized Trump's threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran in late February.
"Such actions will likely continue to negatively impact international markets," Peskov said.
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