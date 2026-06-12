Russia Delays Flagship Aerospace Exhibition to 2027

Russia has postponed its flagship International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) air show until 2027, removing the event from the government's list of exhibitions scheduled for next year, according to an official decree published Thursday.
The decree said MAKS, traditionally held at the Gromov Flight Research Institute airfield in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow, would be rescheduled for 2027. The Hydroaviashow seaplane exhibition was also postponed until that year.
No reason for the decision was given.
The move comes as Russia scales back or relocates some large public events amid heightened security concerns and a rise in Ukrainian drone attacks, including on the Moscow region.
Held every two years since 1993, MAKS has long served as Russia's premier aerospace exhibition, showcasing military and civilian aircraft and providing a venue for major industry contracts and international delegations.
The last in-person edition of MAKS took place in 2021. The event was canceled in 2023 and moved online in 2024 and 2025, with exhibitions and flight demonstrations presented through video content on its official website.
The postponement comes despite Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signing an order in July 2025 authorizing MAKS to be held in both 2026 and 2027.
The cancellation follows similar changes to other public events in Russia.
Authorities in Moscow earlier canceled the traditional concert held on Red Square to mark the Russia Day holiday on Friday, relocating the event to another part of the capital and significantly reducing the number of performers.
Russia's Defense Ministry cited the "current operational situation" for the decision, while the Kremlin pointed to a what it called a terrorist threat from Ukraine.
Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region have intensified in recent weeks, prompting temporary airport closures and disruptions to air traffic.
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