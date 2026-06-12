Russia Delays Flagship Aerospace Exhibition to 2027

Russia has postponed its flagship International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) air show until 2027, removing the event from the government's list of exhibitions scheduled for next year, according to an official decree published Thursday.

The decree said MAKS, traditionally held at the Gromov Flight Research Institute airfield in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow, would be rescheduled for 2027. The Hydroaviashow seaplane exhibition was also postponed until that year.

No reason for the decision was given.

The move comes as Russia scales back or relocates some large public events amid heightened security concerns and a rise in Ukrainian drone attacks, including on the Moscow region.

Held every two years since 1993, MAKS has long served as Russia's premier aerospace exhibition, showcasing military and civilian aircraft and providing a venue for major industry contracts and international delegations.