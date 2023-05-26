Canceled MAKS Air Show Made Obsolete by War, Sanctions – Experts

Amid reports this week that Russia has canceled its biggest air show, experts told The Moscow Times that there was little point in holding the International Air and Space Salon (MAKS) because the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions mean there will be so few foreign buyers present.

Western countries imposed stringent sanctions on Russia’s aviation industry shortly after the Kremlin’s decision to send tanks into Ukraine.

MAKS was "put on in order to strengthen ties with foreign partners and now it’s losing its original meaning,” military expert Valery Shiryaev told The Moscow Times.

The apparent cancellation of MAKS, a biennial event that began in 1993 and which usually attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, makes it yet another major public event in Russia to be scrapped, postponed or scaled down because of the fallout from the Ukraine war.

Hundreds of planes are traditionally put through their paces at MAKS and, at the last event in 2021, companies signed agreements worth 265 billion rubles ($3.31 billion).

While the organizers — defense conglomerate Rostec and Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry — have yet to confirm MAKS is not taking place, media reports suggested it would not go ahead because of concerns about possible drone attacks as well as a lack of foreign visitors.

In addition, the Russian Air Force’s commitments in the ongoing fighting in Ukraine mean that the offerings at the air show — if it had gone ahead — would have been meager.

“When it comes to military aviation — the battlefield is now a platform for its display,” said aviation expert Roman Gusarov.