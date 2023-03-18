Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack

By AFP
Iranian drones Shahed 136 displayed during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution on Feb. 11, 2023. Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine said Saturday it was struck overnight by a volley of explosive drones, some of which reached the relatively peaceful Lviv region in the war-battered nation's west. 

Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, often prompting painful power cuts that have blocked people from warming their homes or getting drinking water. 

"Around 21:00 on March 17, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type," Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram.

It added that 11 out of 16 drones were "destroyed."

According to the air force, the attack was launched from the Sea of Azov and from Russia's Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

Some of the drones targeted the western Lviv region.

"Around 1:00 am our region was attacked by kamikaze drones of the Shahed 136 type. According to preliminary information there were six of them," regional governor Maksym Kozytski said. 

He added that three were shot down, while three other drones "hit non-residential premises" in the Yavoriv district, causing damage but no victims. 

In the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, three drones were shot down by air defense, regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said.

"Two others hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk," Lukashuk added.

He said the attack caused a fire and "significant" damage. 

According to Lukashuk, the fire destroyed four houses and damaged six others. Nobody was injured.

Drones also targeted the capital Kyiv, according to the city's administration.

"Our air defense forces destroyed all air targets," it said on social media, adding that there were no victims or damage.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Air Force

Read more

‘technical malfunction’ 

Russian Air Force Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Ukraine Border

A Russian air force pilot was killed on Thursday when a military plane crashed in the southern region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine.
2 Min read
offensive worries

Russia, Belarus Kick Off Joint Air Force Drills

Russia and Belarus launched joint air force exercises Monday, using every military airfield in the country that served as a launchpad for Moscow&rsquo...
'energy terrorism'

Russian Strikes Leave 4.5 Million Without Power in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "energy terrorism" on Thursday night, after renewed strikes on the country's energy infrastructure...
Drone Delivery

Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the...