Russia Says It Can Take Iran’s Enriched Uranium. Will That Happen?

Russia has repeatedly offered to remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium (HEU) since the United States and Israel first launched hostilities with the Islamic Republic last summer. On Friday, as the clock counted down on a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s offer was “not currently on the negotiating table.” Peskov stressed that although Moscow was still open to the idea, Washington had “no interest” in its proposal. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that Tehran had not discussed transferring its uranium in previous talks with Washington, despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying Friday that the United States would work with Iran to recover its “nuclear dust” and bring it back to the U.S. Still, some experts say that Russia’s offer could offer a workable compromise in what has become a sticking point in ending the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, citing Moscow’s technical capacity, high level of Iranian trust and long history of nuclear cooperation with Tehran. What is the proposal? The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently believes that Iran had around 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% when the U.S. and Israel launched their June 2025 attacks. That is far above the enrichment levels needed for power generation (3-5%) or most other civilian purposes (up to 20%). This uranium is believed to be located in the underground tunnels at the Isfahan complex and the Natanz enrichment site, both of which were damaged in Israeli and U.S. strikes last June.

Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said Saturday that the company was ready to assist, describing Russia as the “only country with positive experience cooperating with Iran.” The proposal would see Russia transport and store Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, something that Dmitry Gorchakov, a nuclear adviser at the environmental NGO Bellona, told The Moscow Times is well within Moscow’s capabilities. While transporting nuclear material under wartime conditions would be a challenge, Gorchakov said it would be feasible, noting that everyone involved would be familiar with deconfliction methods. “If this deal happens, the IAEA will be involved, absolutely,” he said. “It is in everyone’s interest, even Iran, Russia, and, of course, the United States, to invite the IAEA.” Gorchakov added that the quantity of uranium itself would not pose a major logistical challenge, provided it remained in usable condition. What if the uranium has been damaged? The state of Iran’s HEU is unclear. International observers have been unable to visit some of the country’s sites for 10 months, and damage from last year’s U.S.-Israeli strikes could complicate any removal effort. Transporting Iran’s uranium would likely involve a significant cleanup effort as a result. “It probably would be the most complex uranium removal operation in history,” Andrew Weber, a senior fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks and a former Pentagon official involved in past removal operations, told The Wall Street Journal. “There are a lot of uncertainties because of the U.S. attacks in June, the logistical requirements, security risks and foreign policy tensions,” he continued. Gorchakov said it would be a “difficult task” to collect the material, as well as to determine how much had been destroyed in the strikes.

news Russia Eyes New Windfall as Iran War Chokes Fertilizer Supplies Read more