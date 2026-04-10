Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov Jailed 19 Years on Corruption Charges

A Moscow military court on Friday sentenced former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov to 19 years in a maximum-security prison after he was found guilty of a litany of corruption charges, making him the latest former defense official to be sent behind bars following a Kremlin purge of the military.

Popov, 69, served as deputy defense minister from November 2013 to June 2024. His arrest in August 2024 came amid a wider shake-up in the military that saw the dismissal of Sergei Shoigu as Defense Minister and criminal investigations against top brass.

Moscow’s 235th Garrison Military Court found Popov guilty of fraud, bribery, abuse of power, forgery and illegal arms possession, according to a statement released by the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body.

Popov reportedly pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to investigators, the former deputy minister orchestrated a scheme to use state resources intended for Patriot Park — a sprawling, military-themed park outside Moscow — to develop his own private estate.

Prosecutors said he diverted materials and labor to construct a luxury compound, including a two-story residence and a bathhouse, that mirrored the facilities at Patriot Park.