Russian Preschools to Roll Out Patriotic Lessons This Fall

Preschoolers across Russia will begin state-backed patriotic lessons known as “Kind Games” later this year, a senior Education Ministry official said Wednesday.

The state-run news agency RIA Novosti described “Kind Games” as the preschool equivalent of “Important Conversations,” which were introduced in high schools in 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Critics have slammed “Important Conversations” as political indoctrination.

Russia’s Deputy Education Minister Olga Koludarova said “Kind Games” would be introduced in all preschool classrooms in Russia starting Sept. 1.

President Vladimir Putin previously called for younger children to be given patriotic lessons.

Koludarova described “Kind Games” as activities dedicated to “spiritual and moral values,” according to RIA Novosti, adding that the Education Ministry was still in the process of drafting the new curriculum.