Cameroon Says 16 of Its Citizens Were Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Russia has confirmed the deaths of 16 Cameroonian nationals fighting with its military in Ukraine, Cameroon's government said in an internal document obtained Tuesday.
The foreign ministry document acknowledging receipt of a fatality list from the Russian Embassy in Yaounde said the "contract soldiers" had been "engaged in the special military operation zone," using Russia's term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The document, dated Monday, did not give further details on the circumstances of their deaths.
Ukraine says around 1,800 Africans have been enlisted to fight with Russian forces in the war since 2022. Some allege they were lured with fake promises of jobs or educational programs, after which they were forced into the army.
It marks the first time the government of Cameroon has acknowledged its citizens were recruited to fight in the war.
Cameroonian authorities asked the families of the deceased to contact the foreign ministry.
In February, the watchdog group All Eyes on Wagner published the names of 1,417 Africans enlisted into the Russian military from January 2023 to September 2025. More than 300 have died so far.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.