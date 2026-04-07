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Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills Child and Parents in Vladimir Region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the central Vladimir region, the local governor said Tuesday.

Vladimir region Governor Alexander Adveev said a child and his parents were killed when a drone crashed into their apartment. A second child, a girl, survived but was hospitalized for burns, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted three Ukrainian drones in the Vladimir region between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Overall, 45 drones were destroyed across Russian regions overnight, most of which were downed in the skies above the Leningrad region. Ukraine has targeted oil terminals in the northwestern region multiple times in recent weeks in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of windfalls from surging oil prices.

In the southern Voronezh region, a man was hospitalized for burns after a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at a warehouse, authorities said.

Airports across Russia introduced temporary flight restrictions amid the overnight air attacks.

Read more about: Drones , Vladimir , Ukraine war

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