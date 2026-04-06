The Moscow Zoo’s Manul Is a Social Media Star. He Still Can’t Find a Mate.

At least seven countries have declined to provide a mate for Timofei, the Moscow Zoo’s Pallas’s cat and social media star, Russian media reported.

The Moscow Zoo has been seeking a genetically suitable female for Timofei to ensure healthy offspring and preserve genetic diversity, zoo director Svetlana Akulova said.

Japan’s Higashiyama Zoo said last week that its Pallas’s cats cannot be transferred to Russia.

“Both Pallas’s cats at our Higashiyama Zoo are on loan, so we cannot transfer them,” a zoo representative told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, adding that “we are currently looking to acquire new Pallas’s cats ourselves.”

The Warsaw Zoo also declined last month to provide its female Pallas’s cat, Jessie, as she is a part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

“[Jessie] is our star and was named our zoo’s ‘Animal of the Year’ in 2024,” a zoo representative said. “We are not searching for a partner for our female [cat] in Russia.”