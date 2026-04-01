First Russian Translation of Khamenei Memoir to Hit Bookstores in April

The first Russian-language translation of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s autobiography will go on sale in Russia this month, its publisher AST told Russian media on Wednesday.

Originally published in Arabic in 2019 and then later in Persian, “Cell No. 14: The Autobiography of Ayatollah Khamenei” covers the first half of the late Iranian leader’s life, from childhood through the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei went on to hold senior positions after the revolution and became Iran’s supreme leader in 1989.

AST told the broadcaster RTVI that “Cell No. 14” will be released nationwide in April, though no specific publication date has been announced.

The book was translated from Persian by writer and critic Alexander Andryushkin, who is known for his work on Iranian literature.

Khamenei was killed at age 86 in a U.S.-Israeli strike on Feb. 28. He was succeeded last month by his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the killing, calling it a “cynical assassination.”