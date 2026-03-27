Russia Designates ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Co-Director ‘Foreign Agent’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday designated Pavel Talankin, the co-director of “Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” as a “foreign agent,” coming days after the film won best documentary at the 2026 Academy Awards.
Talankin has lived in the Czech Republic since he left Russia in 2024 to finish work on the award-winning film that chronicles the indoctrination of schoolchildren into Russia’s state ideology during the war in Ukraine.
In a message sent to The Moscow Times, Talankin said he had just found out about the designation and was still processing the news.
“I’m a foreign agent for the first time, so I don’t know how to react,” he said.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect [to be designated as a ‘foreign agent’]. I was expecting angry comments and negative reactions, but I never thought it would come to this,” Talankin said.
This is a breaking news story. Please come back later for more details.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.