Russia Designates ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Co-Director ‘Foreign Agent’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday designated Pavel Talankin, the co-director of “Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” as a “foreign agent,” coming days after the film won best documentary at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Talankin has lived in the Czech Republic since he left Russia in 2024 to finish work on the award-winning film that chronicles the indoctrination of schoolchildren into Russia’s state ideology during the war in Ukraine.

In a message sent to The Moscow Times, Talankin said he had just found out about the designation and was still processing the news.

“I’m a foreign agent for the first time, so I don’t know how to react,” he said.



“Honestly, I didn’t expect [to be designated as a ‘foreign agent’]. I was expecting angry comments and negative reactions, but I never thought it would come to this,” Talankin said.

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