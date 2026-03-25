State Duma Members to Travel to U.S. in Coming Days for Congressional Talks

A group of State Duma lawmakers is preparing to travel to the United States for meetings with members of Congress, Russian media reported Wednesday, citing sources in the lower house.

Alexei Chepa, a lawmaker from the A Just Russia party, told Interfax that “several details related to obtaining guarantees remain to be clarified,” noting that Russian lawmakers are under U.S. sanctions for backing President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Chepa said the trip could take place in the coming days and would involve “four or five” lawmakers.

Anonymous sources in the State Duma told Interfax and the broadcaster RTVI that Communist Party lawmaker Vladimir Isakov is expected to join the delegation. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, is reportedly set to lead the group.

The Kremlin said it welcomes “any efforts to revive dialogue with the United States” when asked about the planned visit.

There was no immediate confirmation of the trip from U.S. officials. The Moscow Times contacted the U.S. State Department for comment.

In January, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, said she had received authorization from the State Department for four Russian lawmakers to meet with members of Congress in Washington, D.C. to discuss potential Ukraine peace talks.

That meeting was initially expected to take place in late January.

Luna said last year that Congress was also exploring the possibility of talks with Russian lawmakers on UFOs, though she did not provide details on the possible format, date or location of the talks