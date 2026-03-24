Russia Stops Ammonium Nitrate Exports for 1 Month

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said Tuesday that it is banning the export of ammonium nitrate for one month ahead of the spring planting season, as authorities move to secure domestic fertilizer supplies.

“Suspending shipments of nitrogen fertilizers abroad amid rising export demand will allow us to prioritize the domestic market during spring field work and ensure its uninterrupted progress,” the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Ammonium nitrate is widely used in agriculture and can also serve as a component in explosives.

Russia produces a quarter of the world’s ammonium nitrate. The export halt comes amid a global supply crunch following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 24% of the world’s ammonia, ​an ingredient of ammonium nitrate, passes.

The Agriculture Ministry said it stopped issuing new export licenses, with exceptions only for supplies under government contracts.