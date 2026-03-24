At Least 1 Killed in Apartment Explosion in Annexed Crimea

A woman was killed and her son remains missing after an explosion tore through an apartment building in the capital of annexed Crimea on Monday night, Russian-installed authorities said.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the port city of Sevastopol, said Tuesday that law enforcement authorities were still working to determine the cause of the blast but did not believe a gas leak was to blame.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, launched a criminal probe into the explosion, treating it as a case of negligence resulting in death.

Investigators said the woman who owns the apartment building was killed, while her son was said to be missing.

Twelve people, including three children, were hospitalized.