Russia Offered to End Iran Intelligence Sharing if U.S. Halted Ukraine Support – Politico

Russia offered to stop its intelligence-sharing with Iran in exchange for the United States suspending intelligence support to Ukraine, but Washington rejected the offer, Politico reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The quid pro quo proposal was delivered last week in Miami by Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev to U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to the report.

Politico said the proposal will likely deepen suspicions in Europe that the Witkoff-Dmitriev meetings are not aimed at advancing a Ukraine peace settlement, but rather at exploring bilateral arrangements that could sideline European partners.

A source familiar with the discussions told Politico that Russia put forward additional Iran-related proposals that Washington has also rejected, including the idea of transferring enriched uranium from Iran to Russia.