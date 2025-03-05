U.S. Freezes Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine

The United States halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday, a move that could weaken the Ukrainian military’s ability to target Russian forces on the battlefield.

Ratcliffe confirmed the “pause” following earlier media reports, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump “had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process.”

However, the CIA director added that he thought the pause would “go away,” given that Zelensky had expressed a willingness to negotiate a peace settlement with Russia in a letter sent to Trump and shared on X.

“I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, as we have, to push back on the aggression that’s there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” Ratcliffe told Fox Business on Wednesday.

The intelligence freeze follows Trump’s decision Monday to suspend military aid to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Ukrainian officials to enter peace talks with Russia. Moscow welcomed that decision, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it a “solution which could really push the Kyiv regime toward a peace process.”