Tennis Star Daniil Medvedev Says He Will Not Give Up Russian Citizenship

Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev said Wednesday that he has no plans to change his nationality, distancing himself from a growing number of Russian tennis players who have done so in recent years.
Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, several Russian players on the professional tennis circuit have sought to sever formal ties with their home country.
Daria Kasatkina, a former world No. 8 now ranked 43rd, switched her allegiance to Australia last March after criticizing Russia’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people. She has also described the war as a “nightmare.”
More recently, tennis player Anastasia Potapova announced that her application for Austrian citizenship had been approved.
Medvedev, however, said he does not intend to follow that path.
“I 100% understand and respect [those decisions], because, you know, that’s something you can do basically, especially in sports,” he said at the Australian Open. “It’s even maybe a bit easier than for other people.”
“I never really considered this,” said Medvedev, 29, who was born in Moscow and now lives in Monte Carlo. “Because I believe... where you are born is important.
“But again, a lot of players change [citizenship], and I’m friends with them. I’m friends with a lot of players in the locker room, so it’s their choice,” he said.
Russian and Belarusian tennis players currently compete in international competitions under a neutral white flag.
In addition to Kasatkina and Potapova, Russian-born Kamilla Rakhimova and Maria Timofeeva have also changed their sporting allegiance, both now representing Uzbekistan.
