Russia Urges Citizens to Renew Passports as EU’s Digital Entry System Deadline Looms

The Russian government is advising its citizens to obtain new biometric passports as a growing number of countries within the European Union adopt the bloc’s digital entry system for non-EU citizens ahead of an implementation deadline set for this spring.
Europe’s visa-free Schengen area began rolling out its Entry/Exit System (EES) in October, replacing manual passport stamping with biometric data for better security and tracking overstays.
In total, 29 Schengen area countries have already stopped or will no longer recognize five-year non-biometric passports by the April 10 implementation deadline.
“Holders of these passports must obtain new biometric (10-year) general foreign passports in advance,” Russia’s Embassy in Warsaw said in a statement published on Wednesday.
The embassy said that Poland will adopt ESS on April 1, after which entry into the European Union using old Russian passports will no longer be possible.
Other countries, like Germany, France, Denmark and the Czech Republic, have already adopted ESS.
Before 2022, the year President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian nationals accounted for a large portion of Schengen visa recipients.
According to travel experts, demand for Schengen visas remains high among Russians despite an increasing number of restrictions introduced by the EU in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
