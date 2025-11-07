EU Bans Russians from Multi-Entry Schengen Visas

The European Union will no longer issue multi-entry visas to Russian citizens residing in the country, its latest move to raise pressure on Moscow over its nearly four-year war on Ukraine.

“From now on, Russian nationals will no longer be able to receive multiple-entry visas. This means Russian nationals will have to apply for a new visa each time they plan to travel to the EU,” Brussels said in a statement.

The decision was taken to allow the bloc to conduct “close and frequent scrutiny of applicants to mitigate any potential security risk,” it said.

European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen said the move builds on previous steps and aims to curb Russian “sabotage, disinformation and drone incursions.”

Russian observers criticized the move as one that would affect ordinary citizens with no ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The EU first suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia in 2022 after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, making it harder and more expensive for Russians to obtain travel documents.

Visa applications submitted by Russians will be subject to “enhanced verification” and “elevated levels of scrutiny,” said European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

Exceptions will apply only in limited humanitarian cases, such as for independent journalists, dissidents, and human rights defenders. Russians who also hold citizenship of an EU member state will not be affected.