Russia to Limit Entry for 'Unfriendly' States: Lavrov

Russia said on Monday it was preparing to restrict entry into Russia for nationals of "unfriendly" countries, which include Britain, all EU states and the United States.

"A draft presidential decree is being developed on retaliatory visa measures in response to the 'unfriendly' actions of a number of foreign states," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in televised remarks.

"This act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into Russia," he added without elaborating.