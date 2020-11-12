Everything You Need to Know About Russia’s New E-Visas

Citizens of 52 countries will be able to visit Russia with an electronic visa starting Jan. 1, 2021, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s order published Wednesday.

While Russia’s borders have partially reopened following a nearly total border shut-down in the spring, most foreigners are still not able to enter the country. The e-visa system is expected to boost Russia’s tourism industry — which has already lost at least $7 billion in revenue since pandemic restrictions were introduced in late March — once borders reopen.

Here is a closer look at how the e-visa program will work:

Who is eligible?