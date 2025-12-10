FSB Says Busted Migrant Legalization Ring

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has uncovered a large-scale migrant legalization scheme involving the forgery of employment contracts for more than 53,000 foreigners in Moscow and its environs, Interfax reported Wednesday.

Twelve Russian citizens were placed in pre-trial detention on charges of organizing illegal migration.

They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of organizing illegal migration.

One of the group’s leaders was identified as a 37-year-old native of the southwestern Ukrainian city of Odesa. FSB agents found an undisclosed number of Bulgarian and Ukrainian passports in his possession during searches, the agency said.

Interfax did not publish video footage of the arrests.