Moscow Police Detain Over 500 Migrants in Hostel and Mosque Raids

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow detained over 500 migrants during raids on hostels and mosques in the city’s southeast, authorities said Tuesday.

The Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the raids were aimed at “uncovering and combating channels of illegal migration.”

A video released by the law enforcement agency showed dozens of men lined up inside a building, after which they were led into a police van.

Authorities said more than 30 foreign citizens were deported or charged with administrative offenses. One person was on Russia’s federal wanted list, they added.