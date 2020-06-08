Despite Coronavirus, Moscow Races Outside for the First Weekend of Summer

Moscow was treated to its first glimpse of summer over the weekend — and Muscovites wasted no time in flocking to the city's most popular spots despite the coronavirus after months of self-isolation.



From strolling through Gorky Park to basking in the sunshine along the Moscow River’s shoreline, residents embraced the warm weather — although many people chose to forego the masks and gloves or social distancing that are required as protection against the coronavirus.



Here’s a look at how Moscow greeted the warm weather under coronavirus lockdown: