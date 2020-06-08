Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow residents stretch their legs and bike around in the VDNkh park after months of sitting at home in self-isolation.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Despite Coronavirus, Moscow Races Outside for the First Weekend of Summer

Moscow was treated to its first glimpse of summer over the weekend — and Muscovites wasted no time in flocking to the city's most popular spots despite the coronavirus after months of self-isolation.

From strolling through Gorky Park to basking in the sunshine along the Moscow River’s shoreline, residents embraced the warm weather — although many people chose to forego the masks and gloves or social distancing that are required as protection against the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at how Moscow greeted the warm weather under coronavirus lockdown:
Young people socialize by the fountain in Gorky Park. Social distancing who?
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Gorky Park has been one of Moscow's most popular attractions since its opening in 1928, and this weekend was no exception.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Although quarantine will be lifted starting Tuesday, the city's residents will still be required to wear masks and gloves for the time being.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Muscovites can stroll through Neskuchny Sad (Literally "Not-Sad Park"), or lounge at the white-sand beach near the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The river that winds through the Russian capital often becomes a miniature beach during the summer months.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Water sports are also very popular on the Moscow River, and you can watch people wind-sail, paddle board and even kayak up and down the river.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
The VDNKh park is another one of Moscow's most popular summer spots thanks to its expansive park, fountains, museums and Soviet-era monuments.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Taking some time to cool off by the water at VDNKh.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Despite the coronavirus lockdown, book lovers were allowed to attend the annual Red Square Book Fair over the weekend, albeit by registering online ahead of time and observing social-distancing guidelines.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
