Asylum-Seeking Russians Deported From U.S. at Risk of Persecution and Forced Mobilization, Activists Warn

A plane carrying Russian citizens deported from the U.S. touched down in Moscow on Tuesday amid fears that some on board might face unjust imprisonment.

Dmitry Valuev, president of U.S. diaspora organization Russian America for Democracy in Russia, said some of the passengers held anti-government views that could make them a target for political persecution.

“There were people who, unfortunately, were deported because they did not receive asylum,” Valuev said of the flight, which The New York Times confirmed took place. “These are people who hold opposition views — people who have pro-democratic, pro-European views, and it is a great tragedy.”

Valuev, who advocates on behalf of detained Russian asylum seekers, said he did not know the exact number of Russians who were deported as part of this most recent effort.

The exiled Russian outlet Mediazona cited a relative of one passenger as saying that there were 64 passengers on the plane.

Men on the flight were handed military summons immediately upon landing, Valuev told the exiled Russian outlet Agenstvo.